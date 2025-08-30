ONGC will keep buying Russian oil, says chairman Business Aug 30, 2025

ONGC says it'll keep buying Russian oil as long as it's a good deal, even with global tensions in the mix.

Chairman Arun Kumar Singh shared that their group companies, like MRPL and HPCL, are still importing plenty.

As he put it, "As long as it's economical, we will keep buying every drop (of Russian oil) that comes to the market."