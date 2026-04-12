Lufthansa cabin crew strike in Germany could cancel 520+ flights

Lufthansa labor talks remain stalled

It all comes down to stalled labor talks. Union reps say Lufthansa hasn't offered a fair deal yet.

This isn't the first bit of travel chaos lately; there have been pilot strikes too.

To help out, Lufthansa is swapping in bigger planes and rerouting some flights through other airlines in its group.

If you're flying soon, things should broadly return to normal by Saturday, though some pockets of disruption may remain.