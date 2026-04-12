Lufthansa cabin crew strike in Germany could cancel 520+ flights
Travel plans just got messy for a lot of people in Germany: Lufthansa's cabin crew is on a one-day strike this Friday, which could lead to more than 520 flights being canceled.
The timing couldn't be worse, with the Easter holiday rush wrapping up and about 90,000 passengers left scrambling to adjust.
Lufthansa labor talks remain stalled
It all comes down to stalled labor talks. Union reps say Lufthansa hasn't offered a fair deal yet.
This isn't the first bit of travel chaos lately; there have been pilot strikes too.
To help out, Lufthansa is swapping in bigger planes and rerouting some flights through other airlines in its group.
If you're flying soon, things should broadly return to normal by Saturday, though some pockets of disruption may remain.
Lufthansa CityLine flights affected, deal reached
Lufthansa CityLine flights are caught up in the strike as well.
The airline itself is facing a planned shutdown but recently reached an agreement with another union for better pay, which might soften the blow for some travelers.