Lufthansa pilots to strike April 13-14 over pensions, disruptions expected
Lufthansa pilots are set to strike on April 13 and 14 after talks over pensions fell through.
If you've got flights with Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo, CityLine, or Eurowings on the first day, expect major disruptions, except if you're headed to places like Israel, Saudi Arabia, or the UAE.
The airline is urging passengers to double-check their flight status and keep an eye out for updates about delays or cancelations.
Vereinigung Cockpit says strike unavoidable
The pilots' union (Vereinigung Cockpit) says they had no choice after negotiations stalled and no real offer came from Lufthansa.
VC President Andreas Pinheiro called it a tough but necessary move since talks just weren't going anywhere, even though they tried to avoid causing trouble over Easter.
Meanwhile, Lufthansa called the union's demand "absurd and unachievable," so things are pretty tense right now.
If you're flying soon, stay alert for changes!