Lufthansa pilots to strike April 13-14 over pensions, disruptions expected

Vereinigung Cockpit says strike unavoidable

The pilots' union (Vereinigung Cockpit) says they had no choice after negotiations stalled and no real offer came from Lufthansa.

VC President Andreas Pinheiro called it a tough but necessary move since talks just weren't going anywhere, even though they tried to avoid causing trouble over Easter.

Meanwhile, Lufthansa called the union's demand "absurd and unachievable," so things are pretty tense right now.

If you're flying soon, stay alert for changes!