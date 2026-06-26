Lupin gets US FDA tentative approval for prostate cancer drug
Business
Lupin, a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company, just scored tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Enzalutamide Tablets, a medicine used to treat prostate cancer.
The nod covers four strengths (40 mg, 80 mg, 120 mg, and 160 mg), with the two lower doses matching the popular Xtandi brand in effectiveness.
Lupin adds 120mg and 160mg tablets
With new higher-dose tablets (120 mg and 160 mg), Lupin is offering more flexibility than standard treatments.
This move adds to its growing lineup of medicines and shows off its global footprint: it is active in over 100 countries and works across everything from pharmaceuticals to digital health.