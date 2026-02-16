Lupin partners with Spektus Pharma to launch new antidepressant
Business
Lupin has partnered with Spektus Pharma to launch DeslaFlex, a new antidepressant designed for people dealing with major depression in Canada.
The drug uses Flexitab tech for easier, more flexible dosing—making treatment a bit more personal and adaptable.
DeslaFlex gives doctors more flexibility to tailor treatments
This partnership is all about better care.
Claus Jepsen, President, Global Specialty, Lupin, says DeslaFlex gives doctors more flexibility to tailor treatments around individual needs.
Spektus CEO Zarvaan Merchant adds that teaming up with Lupin helps get this innovative option to more people who need it. Plus, it strengthens Lupin's lineup of trusted therapies in mental health.
Lupin shares closed higher on Monday
Lupin shares closed higher on Monday, with reported increases of 0.97% and 0.79%.