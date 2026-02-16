Lupin partners with Spektus Pharma to launch new antidepressant

DeslaFlex gives doctors more flexibility to tailor treatments

This partnership is all about better care.

Claus Jepsen, President, Global Specialty, Lupin, says DeslaFlex gives doctors more flexibility to tailor treatments around individual needs.

Spektus CEO Zarvaan Merchant adds that teaming up with Lupin helps get this innovative option to more people who need it. Plus, it strengthens Lupin's lineup of trusted therapies in mental health.