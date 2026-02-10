Lupin to pay $90 million to settle patent dispute with Astellas
Business
Lupin, a major Indian pharma company, just settled a big patent dispute with Japan's Astellas over its bladder drug Mirabegron.
The $90 million deal means Lupin can keep selling the drug in the US—no more legal drama hanging over their heads.
Deal details
Lupin will pay Astellas $75 million upfront plus extra fees for every Mirabegron unit sold until September 2027.
This wraps up all lawsuits between them about this drug.
Why this matters
Mirabegron is huge for Lupin.
While that big payment stings short-term, the settlement gives Lupin clear access to a booming market and some peace of mind.
Lupin's shares are up 5% year-to-date through February 2026.