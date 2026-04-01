Lush launches in India on Myntra with Bilberry Brands
Lush, the iconic UK cosmetics brand known for its fresh skincare and bath goodies, has officially arrived in India via Myntra.
This launch is part of a team-up with Bilberry Brands and marks Lush's launch on Myntra and its entry into India's local e-commerce space.
Lush taps Myntra's 75 million+ users
With more than 1,000 stores worldwide and operating in more than 50 countries, Lush is betting big on India's love for premium beauty.
By joining forces with Myntra, home to more than 75 million monthly users, Lush hopes to reach millions of new shoppers looking for unique beauty experiences.
As Venu Nair from Myntra puts it, As we continue to pioneer the beauty space in India through tech-led experiences, our association with Bilberry Brands has been key in bringing Lush's world-renowned expertise in fresh, handmade cosmetics to our audiences.