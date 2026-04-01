Lush launches in India on Myntra with Bilberry Brands

Lush taps Myntra's 75 million+ users

With more than 1,000 stores worldwide and operating in more than 50 countries, Lush is betting big on India's love for premium beauty.

By joining forces with Myntra, home to more than 75 million monthly users, Lush hopes to reach millions of new shoppers looking for unique beauty experiences.

As Venu Nair from Myntra puts it, As we continue to pioneer the beauty space in India through tech-led experiences, our association with Bilberry Brands has been key in bringing Lush's world-renowned expertise in fresh, handmade cosmetics to our audiences.