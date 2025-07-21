Next Article
Madhu Lunawat launches India's 1st mutual fund by a woman
Madhu Lunawat just became the first Indian woman to start her own mutual fund company—The Wealth Company Mutual Fund, which got Sebi's approval on July 18.
It's a big step for women in India's massive investment world and definitely a milestone worth celebrating.
Making wealth-building easier for everyone
Lunawat's new fund wants to make wealth-building easier for everyone, especially in smaller cities where incomes are growing fast.
By using private equity research methods for regular investors, her team hopes to open up more opportunities and help drive India's growth story forward.