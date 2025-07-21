Next Article
Sensex gains 346 points, Nifty settles above 25,000 mark
Indian stock markets got a boost on Monday, thanks to strong performances from mining and banking shares.
The Sensex jumped 346 points to 82,104, while the Nifty50 climbed 88 points to cross 25,000 during morning trade.
Sectoral performance on Nifty
If you're watching the markets or just curious about what's moving things, today's gains came mostly from mining companies like KIOCL (up nearly 6%) and banks like ICICI and HDFC.
Even with a few laggards—like Coal India slipping a bit—the overall vibe stayed positive.
What led to today's rally?
The uptick is being powered by steady buying from both foreign and domestic investors. Just last week, they poured in over ₹2,400 crore combined.
That kind of confidence is keeping market sentiment upbeat even when some sectors wobble.