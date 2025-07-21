Paytm expected to report profit in Q1 FY26: Details here Business Jul 21, 2025

Paytm is expected to swing into profit with over ₹18.9 crore in the first quarter of FY26, bouncing back from last year's loss.

This turnaround comes on the back of a solid 27% jump in revenue, thanks to steady growth in both payments and financial services.

Payments revenue could rise 5% this quarter, while financial services might see a 10% boost from more loan disbursals.