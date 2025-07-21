Paytm expected to report profit in Q1 FY26: Details here
Paytm is expected to swing into profit with over ₹18.9 crore in the first quarter of FY26, bouncing back from last year's loss.
This turnaround comes on the back of a solid 27% jump in revenue, thanks to steady growth in both payments and financial services.
Payments revenue could rise 5% this quarter, while financial services might see a 10% boost from more loan disbursals.
Paytm's margins under pressure due to rising costs
Even with this good news, Paytm isn't totally out of the woods—rising payment processing fees (now up to 55% of payments revenue) and higher operating expenses are squeezing margins.
The EBITDA margin could dip to just 0.6%.
Investors are watching closely to see if Paytm can keep this momentum going, especially as regulatory changes and competition heat up ahead of their results.