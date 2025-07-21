Nifty gains 78 points, Paradeep Phosphates hits record high Business Jul 21, 2025

Monday morning saw Bluspring Enterprises Ltd., Digitide Solutions Ltd., and Paradeep Phosphates reach their best prices in a year, helping the NSE Nifty index rise by 78 points to 25,046.4.

At the same time, some names like Reliance Comm and LCC Infotech slipped to their lowest in a year as investors shifted focus between sectors.