Nifty gains 78 points, Paradeep Phosphates hits record high
Monday morning saw Bluspring Enterprises Ltd., Digitide Solutions Ltd., and Paradeep Phosphates reach their best prices in a year, helping the NSE Nifty index rise by 78 points to 25,046.4.
At the same time, some names like Reliance Comm and LCC Infotech slipped to their lowest in a year as investors shifted focus between sectors.
Sensex gains over 300 points
If you're curious about what's moving the market, these big jumps (and drops) show where investor attention is going right now.
The BSE Sensex also climbed over 300 points early on.
Top winners included ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank; meanwhile, IndusInd Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) were among those losing ground.
Sectoral trends today
Investors are picking favorites—buying into IT Enabled Services, apparel brands, and logistics companies while selling off auto parts and IT - hardware stocks.
This mix of optimism and caution comes as everyone watches quarterly earnings for clues on what's next.