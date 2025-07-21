Jio Financial and Allianz team up to shake up India's insurance scene Business Jul 21, 2025

Jio Financial Services (JFSL) and Allianz Group are joining forces with a 50:50 partnership to boost reinsurance in India.

By blending JFSL's local know-how with Allianz's global insurance skills, they're hoping to make insurance more accessible across the country.

This move fits right into India's big goal of "Insurance for All by 2047," though it still needs regulatory approval before things get rolling.