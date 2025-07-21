Next Article
Jio Financial and Allianz team up to shake up India's insurance scene
Jio Financial Services (JFSL) and Allianz Group are joining forces with a 50:50 partnership to boost reinsurance in India.
By blending JFSL's local know-how with Allianz's global insurance skills, they're hoping to make insurance more accessible across the country.
This move fits right into India's big goal of "Insurance for All by 2047," though it still needs regulatory approval before things get rolling.
More insurance collabs on the horizon
The two companies aren't stopping there—they've also agreed to explore working together on general and life insurance.
With more people in India looking for better insurance options, JFSL plans to bring digital solutions while Allianz brings its worldwide experience to the table.