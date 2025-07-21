Rupee slips 20 paise to 86.36 against US dollar

A weaker rupee means imports could get pricier for everyone. Rising crude oil prices and a dip in Sensex and Nifty show that investors are feeling cautious about where things are headed.

Currency likely to stay under pressure in short term

Uncertainty around India-US trade talks and an upcoming tariff deadline are weighing on the rupee.

Experts think the currency could stay under pressure in the short term, especially if global investors keep favoring dollars over emerging market currencies like ours.