Rupee slips 20 paise to 86.36 against US dollar
The rupee dropped by 20 paise against the US dollar on Monday morning, landing at 86.36.
This comes as the dollar holds firm and Indian stock markets continue to slide.
What does a weaker rupee mean?
A weaker rupee means imports could get pricier for everyone.
Rising crude oil prices and a dip in Sensex and Nifty show that investors are feeling cautious about where things are headed.
Currency likely to stay under pressure in short term
Uncertainty around India-US trade talks and an upcoming tariff deadline are weighing on the rupee.
Experts think the currency could stay under pressure in the short term, especially if global investors keep favoring dollars over emerging market currencies like ours.