Nifty Pharma slips while rest of market climbs

Some pharma names like Aurobindo and Sun Pharma managed small gains, but others—like Natco Pharma (down 1.25%) and Gland Pharma (up 0.03%)—pulled the sector lower.

How's everyone else doing?

The market overall showed more winners than losers, with hot trading in Vodafone Idea, YES Bank, and JP Power.

While some stocks like Digitide Solutions hit fresh highs, Reliance Communications dropped to a new low—showing how investors are being pretty selective right now as earnings season heats up.