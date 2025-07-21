Next Article
Nifty settles at 25,044 points
Sensex closed up by 324 points at 82,081.67 on Monday, thanks to strong buying in top-performing blue-chip stocks.
But not everyone had a good day—Retro Green Revolution dropped nearly 13%, making it the biggest loser, while BCL Enterprises and Lime Chemicals also saw double-digit dips.
Highs, lows, and mixed signals for investors
Monday's market was a real mix: several stocks like Retro Green Revolution and Smartworks Coworking hit new lows, while others like Restile Ceramic and Advait Infratech reached fresh highs.
The Nifty index also climbed 75.8 points to finish at 25,044.2—with more stocks falling than rising—showing just how unpredictable the trading session was.