Highs, lows, and mixed signals for investors

Monday's market was a real mix: several stocks like Retro Green Revolution and Smartworks Coworking hit new lows, while others like Restile Ceramic and Advait Infratech reached fresh highs.

The Nifty index also climbed 75.8 points to finish at 25,044.2—with more stocks falling than rising—showing just how unpredictable the trading session was.