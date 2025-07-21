Next Article
Sensex gains nearly 314 points, Nifty settles above 25,000
Fertilizer stocks were the stars on Monday, helping the markets finish strong.
Paradeep Phosphates and Rama Phosphates led the pack with gains of over 6% and 4%.
Deepak Fertilisers, Bohra Industries, Mangalore Chemicals, and Khaitan Chemicals also saw decent upticks, though Agro Phos India slipped a bit.
Bank stocks helped the indices
The broader market looked healthy too—Nifty50 climbed 73 points to trading above 25,000 and Sensex added nearly 314 points.
ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank posted solid gains among major stocks.
Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank and Wipro lost ground by over 2%, showing not everyone had a winning day.