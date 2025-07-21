Sensex gains nearly 314 points, Nifty settles above 25,000 Business Jul 21, 2025

Fertilizer stocks were the stars on Monday, helping the markets finish strong.

Paradeep Phosphates and Rama Phosphates led the pack with gains of over 6% and 4%.

Deepak Fertilisers, Bohra Industries, Mangalore Chemicals, and Khaitan Chemicals also saw decent upticks, though Agro Phos India slipped a bit.