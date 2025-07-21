Adani to invest ₹96,000cr in airport business by 2030
What's the story
The Adani Group is set to invest nearly ₹96,000 crore in its airport business over the next five years. The investment will be focused on infrastructure and real estate development, with major allocations for Navi Mumbai and Mumbai airports. Jeet Adani, head of the group's airport vertical, said there are no immediate plans for global expansion due to India's immense growth potential in the aviation sector.
Upcoming projects
Plans for Navi Mumbai International Airport
Adani Airports, that operates seven airports including Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), plans to open Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) by October 2025. The airport will have a capacity of 20 million passengers per year and an initial investment of ₹19,000 crore. The group is also considering a second terminal at NMIA with two options: a 3-CPA terminal costing ₹30,000 crore or a more extensive 5-CPA terminal with an investment between ₹40,000-₹45,000 crore.
Expansion
Long-term plans for other airports
The long-term plan is to handle 90 million passengers per year at NMIA with a total investment of ₹1 lakh crore. Mumbai will also see a new Terminal 1 by 2032 with an outlay of ₹5,000 crore. New terminals are also planned at Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Thiruvananthapuram while expansion work is underway in Lucknow. A new terminal at Guwahati will be commissioned by late 2025.
Financial strategy
Funding and collaboration ideas
Adani said the funding for these projects will be a mix of internal equity and debt refinancing. He emphasized the importance of collaborating with major airlines such as IndiGo and Air India to integrate infrastructure development with airline growth. The group also plans to align its strategies with the Indian government's public-private partnership (PPP) push for airport development in India.