Adani to invest ₹96,000cr in airport business by 2030

The Adani Group is set to invest nearly ₹96,000 crore in its airport business over the next five years. The investment will be focused on infrastructure and real estate development, with major allocations for Navi Mumbai and Mumbai airports. Jeet Adani, head of the group's airport vertical, said there are no immediate plans for global expansion due to India's immense growth potential in the aviation sector.

Upcoming projects Plans for Navi Mumbai International Airport Adani Airports, that operates seven airports including Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), plans to open Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) by October 2025. The airport will have a capacity of 20 million passengers per year and an initial investment of ₹19,000 crore. The group is also considering a second terminal at NMIA with two options: a 3-CPA terminal costing ₹30,000 crore or a more extensive 5-CPA terminal with an investment between ₹40,000-₹45,000 crore.

Expansion Long-term plans for other airports The long-term plan is to handle 90 million passengers per year at NMIA with a total investment of ₹1 lakh crore. Mumbai will also see a new Terminal 1 by 2032 with an outlay of ₹5,000 crore. New terminals are also planned at Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Thiruvananthapuram while expansion work is underway in Lucknow. A new terminal at Guwahati will be commissioned by late 2025.