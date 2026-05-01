Maersk charges $3,000 for 40-ft containers via Strait of Hormuz
Maersk is now charging extra to ship goods through the Strait of Hormuz, thanks to rising security risks in the region.
In a trade notice issued on April 27, 2026, Maersk announced sending a 40-ft container will cost $3,000, while special, reefer, and dangerous cargo will be charged $3,800.
The company says this is all about keeping things moving safely while the area remains unstable.
Gulf shipments face costs and delays
The new fees affect shipments going to and from countries like the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq, and parts of Oman.
Other big shipping companies are doing something similar, too.
With essential goods like medicine being rerouted and storage costs piling up after two weeks in transit, expect higher prices and longer delivery times until things calm down in the region.