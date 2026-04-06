Magicpin launches AI assistant 'Vera': What does it do?
What's the story
Magicpin, a leading food delivery and e-commerce platform, has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant called "Vera." The innovative tool is designed to help restaurants and retailers gain real-time insights into order volumes, enabling them to plan their operations more effectively. During its pre-launch trial phase, over 100,000 restaurants and retailers were already onboarded on Vera.
Crisis response
Vera's launch accelerated by LPG crisis
The launch of Vera was expedited by an LPG crisis affecting food delivery partner restaurants across India. In response, magicpin provided real-time, AI-enabled support through the assistant. This proactive approach highlights potential of AI technology in mitigating operational challenges for businesses in times of crisis.
Business empowerment
AI stack designed to empower small businesses
The AI stack of Vera is specifically designed to lower barriers for small businesses that operate on thin margins. By enhancing their online presence, the tool hopes to help these businesses reach a wider customer base and increase their revenue. This focus on empowering small businesses shows magicpin's commitment to supporting the growth of the retail and restaurant sectors in India.