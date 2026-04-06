Magicpin launches AI assistant 'Vera': What does it do?

The launch of Vera was expedited by an LPG crisis affecting food delivery partner restaurants across India. In response, magicpin provided real-time, AI-enabled support through the assistant. This proactive approach highlights potential of AI technology in mitigating operational challenges for businesses in times of crisis.

Business empowerment

AI stack designed to empower small businesses

The AI stack of Vera is specifically designed to lower barriers for small businesses that operate on thin margins. By enhancing their online presence, the tool hopes to help these businesses reach a wider customer base and increase their revenue. This focus on empowering small businesses shows magicpin's commitment to supporting the growth of the retail and restaurant sectors in India.