Maharajas's Express boosts IRCTC's profits: Here's how
Business
The Maharajas's Express—India's ultra-luxury train—just posted a 39% revenue boost in Q3 FY26, earning ₹53.14 crore versus ₹38 crore last year.
This surge comes as IRCTC's overall business also climbed, with total revenue up 18% to ₹1,449 crore and profits rising steadily.
IRCTC's tourism segment saw a big lift
Tourism is the star here: IRCTC's tourism segment saw a big lift thanks to popular trains like Bharat Gaurav and Maharajas's Express, plus more air ticket bookings.
With the railway ministry planning to roll out 260 new Vande Bharat trains and IRCTC launching an all-in-one portal for travel services, IRCTC is aiming for even bigger numbers, targeting 15-18% annual tourism growth.