Maharajas's Express boosts IRCTC's profits: Here's how

IRCTC's tourism segment saw a big lift

Tourism is the star here: IRCTC's tourism segment saw a big lift thanks to popular trains like Bharat Gaurav and Maharajas's Express, plus more air ticket bookings.

With the railway ministry planning to roll out 260 new Vande Bharat trains and IRCTC launching an all-in-one portal for travel services, IRCTC is aiming for even bigger numbers, targeting 15-18% annual tourism growth.