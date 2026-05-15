Maharashtra charity commissioner halts Tata Trusts May 16 board meeting Business May 15, 2026

Tata Trusts was all set for a big board meeting on May 16, but Maharashtra's charity commissioner stepped in and told it to pause.

The reason? There is an ongoing investigation into whether the trust followed state rules, especially about how its board is made up.

Until an inspector finishes their report, no meetings are allowed, just to keep things fair while the inquiry is underway.