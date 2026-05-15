Maharashtra charity commissioner halts Tata Trusts May 16 board meeting
Tata Trusts was all set for a big board meeting on May 16, but Maharashtra's charity commissioner stepped in and told it to pause.
The reason? There is an ongoing investigation into whether the trust followed state rules, especially about how its board is made up.
Until an inspector finishes their report, no meetings are allowed, just to keep things fair while the inquiry is underway.
Complaints over perpetual trustees prompt inquiry
Complaints were raised by advocate Katyayani Agrawal and trustee Venu Srinivasan, who said the board had too many perpetual trustees (basically members who stay for life), which is not allowed under state law.
The assistant charity commissioner started an official inquiry on May 13.
Even the Bombay High Court noted that holding the meeting could break statutory rules, since some major decisions about Tata Sons's governance were expected to be discussed.