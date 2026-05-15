Maharashtra charity commissioner halts Tata Trusts's May 16 board meeting
Tata Trusts have been asked by the Maharashtra charity commissioner to hold off their board meeting that was set for May 16, 2026.
This comes after complaints from trustee Venu Srinivasan and advocate Katyayani Agrawal, who said the trust wasn't following rules about how its board is put together.
The commissioner stepped in on May 15, saying moving ahead could just make things messier.
Official probe suspends Tata Trusts meetings
Right now, there's an official inquiry into whether Tata Trusts broke any rules about their trustees. Until the inquiry is out, no more meetings or decisions can happen.
This all follows a court petition (now withdrawn) that wanted to stop both Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust from holding meetings until their boards are sorted out.
For a group as big in philanthropy as Tata Trusts, this drama could mean some big changes ahead.