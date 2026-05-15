Maharashtra charity commissioner halts Tata Trusts's May 16 board meeting

Official probe suspends Tata Trusts meetings

Right now, there's an official inquiry into whether Tata Trusts broke any rules about their trustees. Until the inquiry is out, no more meetings or decisions can happen.

This all follows a court petition (now withdrawn) that wanted to stop both Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust from holding meetings until their boards are sorted out.

For a group as big in philanthropy as Tata Trusts, this drama could mean some big changes ahead.