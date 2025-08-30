Maharashtra inks ₹34,000cr investment deals, to generate 33,000+ jobs

The Maharashtra government has signed 17 major investment deals worth ₹34,000 crore. The agreements were signed in Mumbai in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis . They are expected to create more than 33,000 job opportunities across the state. The sectors covered by these investments include electronics, steel, solar energy, and defense-related industries, among others.

Economic impact CM assures investors of smooth experience in Maharashtra The investment deals are likely to spur industrial growth in Pune, Vidarbha, North Maharashtra, and Konkan. CM Fadnavis assured investors that the state government is committed to providing a smooth experience in Maharashtra. He said, "We will not stop at signing agreements. The government will remain a partner at every stage of investment, ensuring there are no hurdles."

Policy reform New policy to cut electricity costs YoY The Maharashtra government is also introducing a new policy to cut electricity costs year-on-year (YoY). This move is part of its efforts to make the state an attractive destination for investors. CM Fadnavis said, "Earlier, power tariffs rose by 9% every year. Now, they will gradually reduce, providing great relief to industries."

Twitter Post Take a look at the CM's post Driving Progress, Creating Employment, Strengthening Maharashtra!



Maharashtra embarks on a new chapter of progress with the signing of 17 major MoUs at Sahyadri Guest House, Mumbai, today. These agreements, worth nearly ₹34,000 crore, will create more than 33,000 employment… pic.twitter.com/A9OznTe2ew — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 29, 2025