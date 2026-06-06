Maharashtra rolls out ₹16.7L/cr plan to build MMR data hub

MMR targets $1.5T economy by 2047

The state wants MMR's economy to jump from $140 billion now to $1.5 trillion by 2047, with Chief Minister Fadnavis saying MMR could soon host 60% of India's data centers.

But all this tech needs serious resources: these centers will use about 10% of MMR's daily water and a 100 MW hyperscale data center uses each year.

The government says it'll tackle this by pushing for recycled water, smarter cooling, and more renewable energy to keep things sustainable.