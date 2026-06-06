Maharashtra rolls out ₹16.7L/cr plan to build MMR data hub
Business
Maharashtra is rolling out a huge ₹16.7 lakh crore plan to turn the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) into India's main data center hub.
The move could create over 1.46 lakh jobs, with 20 centers already running and dozens more in the works or on the way.
MMR targets $1.5T economy by 2047
The state wants MMR's economy to jump from $140 billion now to $1.5 trillion by 2047, with Chief Minister Fadnavis saying MMR could soon host 60% of India's data centers.
But all this tech needs serious resources: these centers will use about 10% of MMR's daily water and a 100 MW hyperscale data center uses each year.
The government says it'll tackle this by pushing for recycled water, smarter cooling, and more renewable energy to keep things sustainable.