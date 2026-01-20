Maharashtra bags MoUs for investments worth $50B at WEF

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has signed several deals at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, bringing new investments into the state and strengthening job creation. The state government, through the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), has signed five memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Indian and foreign firms. These MoUs are expected to bring in investments worth over $50 billion and create hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Investments Major investments and job creation potential The MoUs signed at the WEF include one with Sumitomo Realty & Development for an investment of $8 billion, and another with K Raheja Corp for $10 billion. These two companies are expected to create around 80,000 jobs and 100,000 jobs respectively. The biggest commitment came from Alta Capital in partnership with Panchshil Realty, which signed a deal proposing a $25 billion investment that could generate up to 250,000 jobs.

Partnership initiatives Strategic partnerships for sustainable development Fadnavis also announced a number of strategic and knowledge partnerships at the WEF. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will be a strategy and policy partner, while Singapore's Sembcorp Development will be a knowledge partner on integrated low-carbon industrial parks. The Technical University of Munich will collaborate on sustainable urban transport systems, and London's Urban Futures Collective will help develop digital twin ecosystems for Mumbai to enhance sustainability, resilience, and urban livability.

