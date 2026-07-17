MakeMyTrip (India) Limited confidentially files IPO seeking over $1 billion

Big news for travel fans: MakeMyTrip's wholly owned subsidiary, MakeMyTrip (India) Limited, is gearing up for a major IPO in India, with media reports suggesting a raise of more than $1 billion.

The company filed its paperwork confidentially, and while the exact amount isn't out yet, reports say it'll be huge.

This move is all about boosting MakeMyTrip's brand and making it easier to hire top tech talent.