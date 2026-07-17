MakeMyTrip (India) Limited confidentially files IPO seeking over $1 billion
Big news for travel fans: MakeMyTrip's wholly owned subsidiary, MakeMyTrip (India) Limited, is gearing up for a major IPO in India, with media reports suggesting a raise of more than $1 billion.
The company filed its paperwork confidentially, and while the exact amount isn't out yet, reports say it'll be huge.
This move is all about boosting MakeMyTrip's brand and making it easier to hire top tech talent.
MakeMyTrip parent explores dual listings
Even after the IPO, MakeMyTrip's Indian arm will stay part of the main company.
The parent will keep handling finances and is exploring ways to list shares both in India and the US down the line.
With big advisors like J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley on board, MakeMyTrip is aiming for long-term growth and a stronger presence in the travel tech world.