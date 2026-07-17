Manipal Hospitals trims IPO to 80,000cr amid Middle East tensions

The offering includes a fresh ₹8,000 crore worth of shares plus up to 43.23 million shares sold by current stakeholders like TPG Inc.

The money raised will help Manipal pay off debt, upgrade facilities, and fuel future growth, with support from top financial firms like Kotak Mahindra Capital and Goldman Sachs.

If all goes well, this could become India's biggest public listing of 2026 so far, beating SBI Funds Management's record and showing just how much healthcare is getting attention, even when markets are tough.