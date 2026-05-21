Mankind Pharma may raise Manforce condom prices over oil costs Business May 21, 2026

Mankind Pharma, which makes Manforce condoms (one of the most affordable options in India), might raise prices.

The reason? The ongoing Middle East conflict is keeping oil prices high, and since condoms rely on petroleum-based materials, production is getting pricier.

CEO Sheetal Arora says they have enough stock for now, but may need to hike prices if oil costs stay up.