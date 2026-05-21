Mankind Pharma may raise Manforce condom prices over oil costs
Business
Mankind Pharma, which makes Manforce condoms (one of the most affordable options in India), might raise prices.
The reason? The ongoing Middle East conflict is keeping oil prices high, and since condoms rely on petroleum-based materials, production is getting pricier.
CEO Sheetal Arora says they have enough stock for now, but may need to hike prices if oil costs stay up.
Manforce 10-pack still ₹100-₹150
Arora explained, If the oil prices remain high for a longer period, then we will have to increase the prices. Other big brands like Malaysia's Karex are also planning price hikes.
For now, Manforce packs still cost between ₹100 and ₹150 for a 10-pack, but if global tensions continue, expect those numbers to climb.