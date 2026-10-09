Marc Benioff warns AI risks comparable to early social media
Business
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is sounding the alarm on artificial intelligence (AI), saying it could be just as risky as early social media.
Speaking at Dreamforce, he reminded everyone how he once called Facebook "Facebook is the new cigarettes" back in 2018.
Now he warns that if AI is not developed responsibly, it could end up causing real harm to people and businesses.
Benioff urges ethical practices and accountability
Benioff's concerns echo others in the industry, such as Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei, who recently suggested pausing advanced AI until safety catches up.
While Benioff is not calling for a stop, he wants developers to think about how their work affects society.
His message: as AI gets more powerful, tech needs to step up with ethical practices and real accountability.