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Home / News / Business News / India's top 9 firms add ₹3.65L crore in market cap
India's top 9 firms add ₹3.65L crore in market cap
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, and Infosys were the biggest gainers

India's top 9 firms add ₹3.65L crore in market cap

By Dwaipayan Roy
Oct 18, 2026
04:00 pm
What's the story

The combined market capitalization of nine out of the top 10 most valued companies in India jumped by ₹3.65 lakh crore last week. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, and Infosys were the biggest gainers amid a bullish equity market. The rally was mainly driven by a strong rebound in IT stocks after positive September quarter earnings and renewed buying interest in heavyweight stocks.

Market dynamics

Nifty, Sensex post best weekly performance in nearly 6 months

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said Indian equity markets continued their recovery last week.

He noted that the Nifty-50 and Sensex posted their best weekly performance in nearly six months.

The Nifty-50 rose by about 2.8% while the Sensex gained around 3.1%.

Market leaders

TCS, Bharti Airtel, Infosys lead gains among top firms

Among the top 10 firms, TCS's market valuation surged the most by ₹1,08,542.63 crore to ₹8,91,134.96 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation also jumped by ₹61,406.53 crore to ₹11,88,815.45 crore, while Infosys's market cap increased by ₹55,893.05 crore to ₹4,71,409.41 crore.

Reliance Industries saw a jump of ₹53,047.56 crore in its valuation which now stands at ₹16,37,437.19 crore.

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Banking sector

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank also witnessed significant gains

The market capitalization of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank also witnessed significant gains.

HDFC Bank's valuation jumped by ₹32,379.05 crore to ₹11,22,628.07 crore while ICICI Bank's soared by ₹30,769.95 crore to ₹10,02,871.44 crore.

Bajaj Finance and LIC also saw their valuations rise by ₹14,786.65 crore and ₹4,933.5 crore respectively, during this period.

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Market dip

Larsen & Toubro sees decline in market valuation

Despite the overall surge in market valuations, Larsen & Toubro was the only company to witness a decline.

Its market capitalization fell by ₹9,232.26 crore to ₹4,99,725.06 crore during this period.

The decline came as a surprise considering other major players such as Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank saw significant gains in their respective valuations last week.

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