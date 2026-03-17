Maruti Suzuki hit with ₹5,700 crore tax order

Company statement

Notice will not affect financial or operational activities

In a regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki said, "The Company has received a Draft Assessment Order for the FY 2022 - 23 wherein certain additions/disallowances amounting to ₹57,864 million with respect to returned income (the income disclosed by the Company in its Income Tax return) have been proposed." The company further clarified that this notice will not affect its financial or operational activities.