Maruti Suzuki shares jump 5% as Q4 revenue crosses ₹52,000cr

Maruti Suzuki India 's shares jumped over 5% on Wednesday, recovering from yesterday's loss. The rise comes after the automaker posted a mixed financial performance for the fourth quarter (Q4). Earlier today, Maruti Suzuki shares rose to a peak of ₹13,548, up 5.1%. Yesterday, the stock closed at ₹12,890, down 2.5%.

Market impact Nifty Auto surges; Tata Motors, Eicher Motors among top gainers The surge in Maruti Suzuki shares has also boosted the Nifty Auto index by 2.6%, making it the top sectoral gainer on NSE. Other major auto stocks like Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Eicher Motors, and Mahindra & Mahindra have also seen gains of 2.5-3.5% each. This shows a positive ripple effect across the entire automobile sector following Maruti Suzuki's financial results for Q4.

Financial results Maruti Suzuki's Q4 financial performance In its Q4 financial results, Maruti Suzuki reported a 6.5% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹3,659 crore. This was despite a revenue increase of 28.2% to ₹52,462.5 crore. The earnings were impacted by rising raw material costs and lower other income, offsetting strong volume growth. On a standalone basis, net profit fell 7%, while margins remained largely flat at 11.7%.

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