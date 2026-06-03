Marvell stock jumps 22% to $267.41 after Jensen Huang endorsement

Marvell up nearly 260% past year

Huang highlighted how Marvell's tech helps big data centers run smarter AI by keeping everything connected, saying, "That's the reason why Matt's doing so well. That's the reason why Marvell is so essential."

Marvell CEO Matthew Murphy replied warmly, "Whoa, that would be exciting! Let's do it together."

The company has already seen its stock rise nearly 260% over the past year (and around 145% so far in 2026), but reaching that $1 trillion mark would mean growing more than five times bigger than today's around $192 billion valuation.