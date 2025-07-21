Next Article
Mastek's stock rallies 13% on solid Q1 results
Mastek's shares shot up over 13% on Monday, thanks to a solid Q1 FY26 report.
The IT company's net profit climbed nearly 29% from last year, hitting ₹92 crore.
Even with a small dip in operating Ebitda margin, overall operating Ebitda grew by almost 11%, showing the business is in good shape.
Why the stock is in focus today
The upbeat results sent Mastek's stock above all its key moving averages—a sign investors are feeling confident.
The company stands out for its low debt, rising book value per share, and steady profit growth.
With no promoter pledges and an attractive valuation, it's easy to see why the stock closed strong after peaking at ₹2,755 today.