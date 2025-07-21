UPI now handles more transactions than Visa—global payment leader
India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) now handles more daily transactions than Visa, making it the top real-time payment system globally.
On June 1 and 2, 2025, UPI processed over 644 million transactions each day—beating Visa's current daily average of 639 million.
In May alone, UPI moved ₹25.14 lakh crore, which is about 12 times the combined value of all card payments in India for that month.
UPI is now changing the global payments landscape
UPI isn't just big—it's changing how India pays.
Since launching in 2016, it's grown to cover nearly 84% of all digital payments in the country and keeps growing faster than any card network out there.
With instant transfers and easy QR code payments, UPI is setting new standards—and with global adoption rising, it could shape how people pay everywhere in the next few years.
