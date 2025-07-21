Next Article
TCS's new 'bench policy' sparks layoffs fear among employees
TCS just rolled out a new benching policy—now, if you're not assigned to a project for more than 35 days in a year, your job could be at risk.
Unsurprisingly, this has sparked anxiety among employees, with many sharing their worries about job security online.
Policy puts pressure on workers to find projects fast
A workers' rights group called the policy "exploitative" and is pushing for government action, saying it puts too much pressure on staff to find projects fast or face layoffs.
Meanwhile, TCS's CEO says the change is meant to encourage employees to actively seek new assignments—a practice that's always been expected but now comes with stricter limits.