Poonawalla Fincorp surges 3% on fundraising plans

The company has been on a roll, with assets under management shooting up 53% to ₹41,250 crore as of June 30, 2025.

As part of its growth push, the board is thinking about doubling its NCD borrowing cap from ₹10,000 crore to ₹20,000 crore for the financial year 2025-26.

Also, in line with SEBI rules, trading is paused for insiders until Sunday, July 27, 2025.