Next Article
Poonawalla Fincorp surges 3% on fundraising plans
Poonawalla Fincorp's shares climbed over 3% on Monday, hitting ₹466.20 after the company announced a board meeting set for July 25, 2025, to talk new fundraising plans.
They're looking at issuing more equity shares and possibly raising their borrowing limit for non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
Both moves still need the green light from shareholders and regulators.
AUM up 53% to ₹41,250 crore
The company has been on a roll, with assets under management shooting up 53% to ₹41,250 crore as of June 30, 2025.
As part of its growth push, the board is thinking about doubling its NCD borrowing cap from ₹10,000 crore to ₹20,000 crore for the financial year 2025-26.
Also, in line with SEBI rules, trading is paused for insiders until Sunday, July 27, 2025.