Mastercard rolls out World Select premium card program in Mumbai

With World Select, you get complimentary stays at select ITC Hotels properties, up to 50% off at over 1,000 EazyDiner spots, and up to ₹4,000 off on a first visa application through Atlys.

Travel is smoother too: enjoy travel insurance with an option to cancel for any reason twice a year, plus access to 1,350-plus airport lounges worldwide.

Mastercard says the whole idea is to make life more convenient and rewarding as India's wealthy population grows.