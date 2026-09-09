Mastercard rolls out World Select premium card program in Mumbai
Mastercard just rolled out its World Select premium card program at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai, teaming up with RBL Bank, City Union Bank, and Jammu & Kashmir Bank.
The card is designed for high-earning Indians and bundles together some pretty luxe benefits: think travel upgrades, dining deals, and lifestyle rewards.
World Select card travel dining benefits
With World Select, you get complimentary stays at select ITC Hotels properties, up to 50% off at over 1,000 EazyDiner spots, and up to ₹4,000 off on a first visa application through Atlys.
Travel is smoother too: enjoy travel insurance with an option to cancel for any reason twice a year, plus access to 1,350-plus airport lounges worldwide.
Mastercard says the whole idea is to make life more convenient and rewarding as India's wealthy population grows.