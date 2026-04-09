Masters's Union launches MU Ventures 100cr fund for under-25 entrepreneurs
Masters's Union, a business school in Gurugram, just rolled out MU Ventures, a ₹100 crore fund to help entrepreneurs under 25 get their ideas off the ground.
Each startup can get between ₹5 lakh and ₹50 lakh, with an average first cheque of ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh.
Founder Partham Mittal says the goal is simple: give young founders that crucial early boost and help them believe in their ideas.
Mentorship, coworking and San Francisco demo
MU Ventures isn't just about funding. Young founders also get access to mentors, co-working spaces, and tech credits (thanks to partners like Amazon).
There are special tracks for student dropouts and content creators too. Plus, selected startups will pitch at a demo day in San Francisco for a shot at meeting international investors.
With advisors like Shishir Maheshwari and Arjun Vaidya on board, the program aims to build a real support system for India's next wave of young innovators.