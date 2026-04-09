Masters's Union launches MU Ventures 100cr fund for under-25 entrepreneurs Business Apr 09, 2026

Masters's Union, a business school in Gurugram, just rolled out MU Ventures, a ₹100 crore fund to help entrepreneurs under 25 get their ideas off the ground.

Each startup can get between ₹5 lakh and ₹50 lakh, with an average first cheque of ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh.

Founder Partham Mittal says the goal is simple: give young founders that crucial early boost and help them believe in their ideas.