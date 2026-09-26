Matt Mullenweg regains control of Automattic board after ouster attempt
Business
Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg just overhauled the company's board after its previous directors tried, and failed, to oust him from the board.
He quickly regained control (within 33 hours and 20 minutes) and let go of those behind the move, assuring everyone that Automattic's mission is still on track.
Mullenweg appoints new board and counsel
Mullenweg used his majority voting power to bring in fresh faces like Silo author Hugh Howey, Breakup Bootcamp's Amy Chan, and IRL co-founders Henry Khatachryan and Krutal Desai.
He also added advisors Jaime Waydo and Hiten Shah, plus a new legal counsel as Automattic deals with a trademark lawsuit.