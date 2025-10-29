Reliance bringing Italian fashion brand MAX&CO to India next year

Italian fashion brand MAX&CO will make its debut in India in early 2026. The move comes after Reliance Brands Ltd signed a long-term master franchise agreement with the brand's parent company, Max Mara Fashion Group. The first store will be opened in Mumbai , followed by a national rollout across key metro cities.

Brand essence The brand will offer a range of products in India MAX&CO is known for its unique blend of Italian design, quality craftsmanship, and youthful energy. The brand will offer a wide range of products in India, including apparel and accessories. It will also feature its celebrated '&Co.llaboration' capsules - creative partnerships that capture MAX&CO's bold, modern, and non-conforming aesthetic.

Strategic partnership MAX&CO will resonate with the evolving style of Indian women Isha Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, said MAX&CO embodies a modern expression of femininity that resonates with the evolving style and confidence of Indian women. She added that the brand's fusion of Italian design heritage and youthful energy will appeal to Indian consumers. The partnership with Max Mara Fashion Group is expected to shape a new chapter in contemporary women's fashion in India.