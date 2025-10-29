Reliance bringing Italian fashion brand MAX&CO to India next year
What's the story
Italian fashion brand MAX&CO will make its debut in India in early 2026. The move comes after Reliance Brands Ltd signed a long-term master franchise agreement with the brand's parent company, Max Mara Fashion Group. The first store will be opened in Mumbai, followed by a national rollout across key metro cities.
Brand essence
The brand will offer a range of products in India
MAX&CO is known for its unique blend of Italian design, quality craftsmanship, and youthful energy. The brand will offer a wide range of products in India, including apparel and accessories. It will also feature its celebrated '&Co.llaboration' capsules - creative partnerships that capture MAX&CO's bold, modern, and non-conforming aesthetic.
Strategic partnership
MAX&CO will resonate with the evolving style of Indian women
Isha Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, said MAX&CO embodies a modern expression of femininity that resonates with the evolving style and confidence of Indian women. She added that the brand's fusion of Italian design heritage and youthful energy will appeal to Indian consumers. The partnership with Max Mara Fashion Group is expected to shape a new chapter in contemporary women's fashion in India.
Brand vision
Here's what MAX&CO said
Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti, the MAX&CO Brand Divisional Director and Max Mara Fashion Group board member, expressed her excitement about the partnership with Reliance Brands. She said India is a vibrant market that shares their passion for creativity, style, and self-expression. The brand's philosophy of "Together, we inspire and ignite the creative spark in everyone" emphasizes individuality and style over fleeting trends.