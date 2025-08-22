Mazagon Dock slips 2% despite reporting strong quarterly profit

It's a classic case of good news not impressing investors. Despite net profit rising 44% to ₹419 crore and earnings per share rising to ₹11.21, revenue actually fell 17% from last quarter. On a bigger scale, annual revenue was up nearly 21%, but EPS for FY25 dropped compared to last year.

Investors remain wary of stock

Investors seem cautious. Moneycontrol flagged bearish vibes around the stock as of August 19, and analysts are keeping an eye on it after management met with them at a recent conference.

Even moves like a dividend payout in April and last year's stock split haven't boosted confidence—at least for now.