Next Article
NVIDIA proposes new chip to navigate US-China tech tensions
NVIDIA is trying to keep its spot in China's AI scene by proposing a new, less powerful chip called B30A.
NVIDIA is proposing this chip to comply with strict US export rules that currently block their top tech from reaching China.
The idea: offer something useful for Chinese data centers, but still play by Washington's rules.
B30A still needs US approval before launch
The B30A still needs the green light from US authorities before it can launch, so NVIDIA's future moves depend on how talks go.
Meanwhile, NVIDIA just got permission to sell its H20 chips in China again—though there's now a 15% tax attached.
All of this highlights how NVIDIA is carefully working both sides as US-China tech tensions continue in 2025.