Vodafone Idea shares jump 10% on positive quarterly results Business Aug 22, 2025

Vodafone Idea's stock shot up nearly 10% on Friday, reaching ₹7.20 per share. The boost came following the company's disclosure that its revenue for April-June 2025 grew and its yearly net losses shrank.

Even with tough competition, Vodafone Idea is now one of the top gainers on the Nifty Midcap 150 index, highlighting its continued presence in India's telecom sector.