Vodafone Idea shares jump 10% on positive quarterly results
Vodafone Idea's stock shot up nearly 10% on Friday, reaching ₹7.20 per share. The boost came following the company's disclosure that its revenue for April-June 2025 grew and its yearly net losses shrank.
Even with tough competition, Vodafone Idea is now one of the top gainers on the Nifty Midcap 150 index, highlighting its continued presence in India's telecom sector.
Vi's revenue and losses for April-June, yearly performance
For April-June 2025, revenue rose to ₹11,022.5 crore from ₹10,508.3 crore last year.
Annual losses got a bit smaller too—down to ₹27,385.2 crore for FY25 from ₹31,232.9 crore in FY24.
Earnings per share improved as well (from -1.02 to -0.63), hinting at slow but steady progress toward recovery and giving investors something to feel hopeful about going forward.