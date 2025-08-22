Coinbase CEO tells engineers to 'go rogue' on AI
Coinbase just made a bold move: CEO Brian Armstrong told engineers to start using AI tools—fast.
The goal? By the end of this quarter, half of all new code should be written by AI.
Some of those who didn't get on board were let go after a weekend meeting, while others had legitimate reasons for non-compliance.
Armstrong's 'going rogue' approach
Armstrong called his approach "going rogue," publicly urging quick action on Slack and holding a Saturday meeting to check compliance.
It's part of a bigger tech trend, as leaders like Google's Sundar Pichai also push for rapid AI adoption.
Monthly training sessions
To help everyone keep up, the company now runs monthly "AI speed run" training sessions.
Human oversight remains crucial
Even with all this automation, Armstrong says human oversight is crucial—especially in finance.
He plans to bring more teams into the AI fold and admits he's already a heavy user himself.