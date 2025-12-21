MCD fines construction sites ₹34L for violating pollution control rules

The action was taken for violating restrictions under GRAP

12:49 pm Dec 21, 2025

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has imposed fines totaling ₹33.95 lakh on various construction sites in the last week. The action was taken for violating restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which is aimed at controlling air pollution. The ban on construction and demolition activities during GRAP-IV was enforced as per directions from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and National Green Tribunal (NGT).