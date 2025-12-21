MCD fines construction sites ₹34L for violating pollution control rules
What's the story
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has imposed fines totaling ₹33.95 lakh on various construction sites in the last week. The action was taken for violating restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which is aimed at controlling air pollution. The ban on construction and demolition activities during GRAP-IV was enforced as per directions from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and National Green Tribunal (NGT).
Enforcement efforts
Inspection and enforcement actions
MCD enforcement teams inspected 1,792 construction sites across all zones and issued 771 challans for violations. In November alone, over 900 challans worth ₹1.5 crore were issued for similar violations. As part of its intensified enforcement drive, the MCD also slapped a ₹5 lakh fine on a builder in Dwarka's Sector 19B and imposed penalties at another site for not taking dust mitigation measures.
Awareness drive
Awareness campaign and future plans
During field visits, MCD officials educated workers and contractors about GRAP norms and dust-control measures. They directed builders and site owners to strictly follow the guidelines in force during GRAP-IV. The civic body reiterated its zero-tolerance policy toward violations, promising continuous monitoring, inspections, and strict enforcement. It also urged citizens and developers to cooperate with enforcement agencies for public health and air quality.