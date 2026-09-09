McKinsey finds 17% of farmers worldwide using generative AI
Business
AI is making its way onto more farms; according to a new McKinsey report, 17% of farmers worldwide are already using generative AI to help with daily tasks.
This tech boom comes after a tough stretch for the industry, with rising costs in labor, land, and equipment squeezing profits since farmer profitability last peaked in 2021-22.
Americas farmers lead AI adoption
Farmers in the Americas are ahead of the curve, using AI to make smarter decisions and boost efficiency.
The survey (5,500 farmers across 10 countries) also found that when money gets tight, fertilizer spending is often cut first.
Interestingly, more than half of specialty crop farmers now use at least one biological, showing how tech and nature are teaming up on modern farms.