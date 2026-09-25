McKinsey forecasts AI infrastructure investment rising to $769B in 2026

AI is getting a huge boost: global investment in AI infrastructure is expected to jump from $145 billion in 2025 to a massive $769 billion by 2026, says McKinsey.

Nearly $384 billion invested in the first half of 2026.

Big names like OpenAI (chasing a $1.2 trillion valuation), SoftBank (has launched an $11 billion bond offering to help fund a further $10 billion investment in OpenAI), and NVIDIA (with Anthropic in discussions over a potential investment of up to $10 billion) are leading the charge.