McKinsey forecasts AI infrastructure investment rising to $769B in 2026
AI is getting a huge boost: global investment in AI infrastructure is expected to jump from $145 billion in 2025 to a massive $769 billion by 2026, says McKinsey.
Nearly $384 billion invested in the first half of 2026.
Big names like OpenAI (chasing a $1.2 trillion valuation), SoftBank (has launched an $11 billion bond offering to help fund a further $10 billion investment in OpenAI), and NVIDIA (with Anthropic in discussions over a potential investment of up to $10 billion) are leading the charge.
OpenAI proposes national AI safety
But as money floods in, there's also more talk about keeping things safe.
OpenAI has suggested mandatory national AI safety requirements and independent assessments for advanced AI systems, while Anthropic's CEO wants to slow down some releases to manage risks better.
The report also points out that energy shortages could become a real issue if growth isn't managed carefully.