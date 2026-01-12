This company has 65,000 workers. Nearly 40% are AI agents

McKinsey & Company has seen a rapid increase in its workforce, thanks to the addition of some 25,000 artificial intelligence (AI) agents. The company's CEO Bob Sternfels recently revealed that he envisions an AI agent working alongside each of the firm's human employees. This move is part of a broader industry trend toward integrating generative AI into various aspects of consulting work.

Workforce composition McKinsey's AI agent count surpasses initial estimates Sternfels, speaking on a recent episode of Harvard Business Review's IdeaCast, said McKinsey's workforce now stands at 60,000. This includes 40,000 human employees and 20,000 agents. However, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last week, he clarified that the actual number of AI agents used by McKinsey is closer to 25,000. A company spokesperson later confirmed this figure as the most accurate one. This means that of the total 65,000 workforce at present, 25,000—or nearly 40%—are AI agents.

AI capabilities McKinsey's AI agents: A glimpse into their functionality AI agents, as defined by Sternfels, are virtual assistants that can perform tasks independently. They analyze problems, create plans, and execute actions without needing user input. The rapid deployment of these agents at McKinsey highlights a wider industry trend toward integrating generative AI into different aspects of a consultant's daily work.

AI integration QuantumBlack leads McKinsey's AI initiatives QuantumBlack, a 1,700-person team, spearheads all of McKinsey's AI initiatives. These now account for 40% of the firm's work. Alex Singla, a senior partner at McKinsey and co-leader of QuantumBlack, told Business Insider that they're looking for candidates who can transition between traditional consulting work and an engineering mindset while working alongside AI.

Industry shift McKinsey's AI-driven transformation projects The shift from slide decks and advisory work to multi-year AI-driven transformation projects is not unique to McKinsey. Other firms like Boston Consulting Group and PwC are also making similar transitions. They are adding new tools to boost their efficiency as part of this industry-wide push toward embedding generative AI into different aspects of consulting work.