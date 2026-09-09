McLaren to create 1,000 UK jobs with £450m Woking investment
McLaren is set to create 1,000 jobs in the UK as part of a £450 million investment in its Woking tech center.
This hiring spree follows McLaren's merger with electric vehicle startup Forseven Holdings and aims to boost the company's workforce from 2,500.
The move comes at a time when the UK car industry is facing tough competition and shifting trends.
McLaren roles target competition and tariffs
The new jobs, covering indirect and agency roles, are meant to help McLaren tackle industry challenges like rising competition from Chinese carmakers and looming tariffs on electric vehicle exports.
While Jaguar Land Rover is cutting 4,000 jobs over the next two years, mainly affecting UK salaried and management workers, McLaren is doubling down with support from Abu Dhabi's CYVN Holdings, which plans to invest £1.4 billion over five years to back this expansion.